Adele to Producer Who Questioned Her Voice: ‘Suck My D*ck’

Nobody knows how to put someone in their place quite like Adele. During a concert last week, she addressed a recent comment by a music producer who suggested her recorded voice was enhanced by a filter. Her response? “Dude, suck my dick.”

The comment in question was said by Tony Visconti, David Bowie’s old producer, during an interview with The Daily Star. “You turn the radio on and it’s fluff, you are listening to 90 percent computerized voices,” he said. “We know Adele has a great voice, but it’s even questionable if that is actually her voice or how much has been manipulated. We don’t know.”

So during a show in Paris last week, she took a second to address the comment on stage in a very Adele way. “Some dickhead tried to say that my voice was not me on record,” she said while pacing the stage. “Dude, suck my dick.”

Visconti has since apologized. “I’m sorry that what I said in regards to what’s being played on radio was misconstrued, yet I cannot apologize for something taken the wrong way,” he said in a statement to Billboard. “If Adele has taken my comments as offensive, that was certainly not my intent. Adele has a great voice and it brings pleasure to millions.”

