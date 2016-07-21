Adele Posts Two No-Makeup Shots to Instagram, Still Looks Amazing

Hot on the heels of a shot of herself in a swimsuit in a pool of water without makeup a few days ago, Adele just posted two no-makeup photos to her Instagram that showcase her natural beauty—and she looks great, of course. Though the songstress usually opts for full-on glam onstage and in photos on her IG, she went for something much more casual in this pair of pics, showing off her full lips, big eyes, and radiant skin sans makeup.

Both were taken in Vancouver, where she played a sold-out show last night and will play another show tonight (which is also sold out, because she’s a total baller). This isn’t the first time Adele has posted a shot of herself without makeup on—or without much makeup on, because you never really know—but she’s definitely partial to her signature look, which includes a cat-eye, contoured cheeks, penciled eyebrows, thick lipstick, and falsies.

Though she’s a relatively recent Instagram convert—her first post was only 39 weeks ago—she’s made up for lost time, posting frequent updates to the social media platform of her fabulous shows (and fabulous life). Three cheers for the shots without makeup—which has become a bit of a celebrity pastime of late, with makeup-loving stars including Gwen Stefani and Kylie Jenner posting IGs of themselves makeup-free. Looking good, ladies!