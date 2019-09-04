Stop The Presses—Adele Reportedly Has New Music On The Way ‘Later This Year’

Adele is reportedly close to promoting new music very soon, as in by the end of 2019. Fingers very crossed that these clues about Adele’s new music in 2019 are true, because cuffing season is on the way, and with cuffing season comes heartbreak, and who can survive heartbreak without Adele playing in the background?

Fans definitely predicted that Adele would release new material soon. In April, her reps confirmed that she and her husband, Simon Konecki, were divorcing after eight years of dating and three years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their six-year-old son Angelo, and they reportedly get along well — but divorce is always a heart-rending experience, and if anyone can turn those emotions into musical magic, it’s Adele.

A source close to the singer told People that Adele is getting ready to share her new music with her fans.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” the source said. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

A music industry source added that Adele is in a good place right now, musically speaking. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

And her personal life is “great” right now too. She’s very close with Angelo, and she gets along well with Simon, too. She currently splits her time between Los Angeles and the UK.

“Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son,” a source said. “She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in LA. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well.”

It’s been four years since we’ve been able to sob along to Adele all winter long. It looks like this year might finally be the year!