Adele Just Revealed Whether She Wants More Kids After Her Son With Her Ex-Husband

She may be one of the greatest singers of all time, but to Adele’s kid—a.k.a. her son, Angelo Adkins, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki—she’s just mom.

Adele and Konecki married in 2018 after seven years of they dating. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Angelo Adkins, in 2012. In 2019, Adele filed for divorce from Konecki after a year of marriage. Her divorce was finalized in 2021. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey during her “One Night Only” CBS special in November 2021, Adele explained that, while her marriage to Konecki didn’t last, she credits him for “probably” saving her life while they were together.

“He came at such a moment, whereas the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at the time in my life,” Adele said during the special, which promoted her fourth studio album, 30. “I was so young and I just think I got a bit lost in all of it. He came in and was stable. The most stable person I’ve ever had in my life up until that point, even now I trust him with my life,” she said.

Adele also revealed to Oprah that she “would like” to have more children, but wouldn’t mind if Angelo was her only child. “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so,” she said. Read on for more about Adele’s son, Angelo Adkins, and when he found out that his mother was the Adele.

Who is Adele’s son, Angelo Adkins?

Birthday: October 19, 2012

Angelo Adkins is Adele’s son with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. During her “One Night Only” special in November 2021—which was the first time Angelo saw his mother perform with an audience—Adele explained to Oprah that 30 was her way of telling her son who she is and what she’s experienced. “The whole album is not about him, it’s about me and I just wanted him to hear me talking madly, deeply about who I am and how I feel,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life, so he can go and listen to it.”

During the same interview, Adele also told Oprah that Angelo didn’t know how famous his mother was until he saw her social media and all the likes and comments she received. “Then he was like, ‘People really like you,'” Adele said. “He’s starting to get it a little bit, but not really.”

Adele also recalled a “funny” time when Angelo came with her to a Taylor Swift concert and didn’t realize that his mother would have just as many fans at her shows. “Because he used to come to my stadium shows for my rehearsals and it’d be empty. He’s like, ‘So many people come to her shows,’ cause I’d make him leave before they all arrived,” she said. “It was so cute and so funny.”

Adele also opened up about how she felt “somewhat selfish” after her divorce from Konecki that she couldn’t make it work with Angelo’s father. “I knew that as an adult, Angelo would be livid with me for doing that. I knew that when he became an adult that he’d be furious at me. And I didn’t want that either. But it was, it was hard work,” she said. She continued, “I just wanted him to hear me talking madly deeply about who I am and how I feel, like you know, and I don’t know if I’d ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life.”

During the special, Adele also shouted out her son, who watched her perform a concert for the first time. “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight baby,” Adele said.

