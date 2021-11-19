Adele’s ‘Hold On’ Lyrics Are About the Pain of Not Being Able to See Her Son ‘Every Single Day’ After Her Divorce

Writing through the pain. Adele’s “Hold On” lyrics are about the struggle she faced as a single mother after her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

“Hold On” is the 10th from Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which debuted on November 19, 2021, and features the single, “Easy on Me.” The song, which was co-written with Inflo, was performed for the first time on Adele’s “One Night Only” concert on November 14, 2021. The concert, which aired on CBS and included an interview with Oprah Winfrey, saw Adele open up about her relationship from ex-husband, Simon Konecki, whom she separated from in 2019. (The two finalized their divorce in March 2021.) Despite their divorce, Adele told Oprah that she credits Konecki for saving her “life.”

“I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you,” Adele said. “He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me.” She continued, “Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it,” she continued, referring to her meteoric rise to fame. I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it.”

Adele went on to call Konecki and their 9-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, “angels sent to me.” She continued, “He came in and was stable. The most stable person I’ve ever had in my life up until that point. Even now, I trust him with my life.” Though Adele and Konecki have an amicable relationship, the Grammy winner still found it difficult to tell her son about their split.

“Trying to explain to a 6-year-old, ‘I do love [your dad], I’m not in love with him,’ it makes absolutely no sense to a 6-year-old,” she said. “So there were so many answers I just couldn’t give him ’cause there aren’t any really. Like, you know, that he would understand.” So who are Adele’s “Hold On” lyrics about? Read on for what we know.

Who are Adele’s “Hold On” lyrics about? During her interview with Oprah, Adele explained that 30 was her way of telling her son who she is and what she’s experienced, including her divorce from his father. “The whole album is not about him, it’s about me and I just wanted him to hear me talking madly, deeply about who I am and how I feel,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life, so he can go and listen to it.”

During her interview with Oprah, Adele explained that the title of “Hold On” came from conversations with her friends after her divorce from Konecki. “My friends would always would say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like [how I felt] in the lyrics in the verse,” Adele said. “But it was just exhausting to keep going with it. It’s a process. You know, the process of a divorce. The process of being single parent. The process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mom. The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day, and still running a home, running a business. So many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well. I’ve juggled those things as well. And it just, I felt like not doing it anymore.”

She went on to explain that the song is about the mixed feelings she felt about the divorce, which she believes “hurt” both Konecki and Angelo. “And also trying to like, move forward with intention; not just to get out of it for no reason,” she said. “My feet hurt walking through all of that concrete. I never questioned whether I’d made a bad decision. I never ever did, which I’m very grateful for. I never asked myself those questions. But it was just like, maybe it would’ve been better if I had just kept my mouth shut and carried on. Just in terms of hurting two people that I love most in the world.”

Read the full lyrics to Adele's "Hold On" via Genius below.

Adele “Hold On” lyrics

[Intro]

Hold on

You are still strong

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

[Verse 1]

Oh, what have I done yet again?

Have I not learned anything?

I don’t want to live in chaos

It’s like a ride that I want to get off

It’s hard to hold onto who I am

When I’m stumblin’ in the dark for a hand

I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win

[Chorus]

(Hold on)

Let time be patient

(You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious

(Love will soon come)

Just hold, hold on

[Verse 2]

I swear to God, I am such a mess

The harder that I try, I regress

I’m my own worst enemy

Right now I truly hate bein’ me

Every day feels like the road I’m on

Might just open up and swallow me whole

How do I feel so mighty small

When I’m struggling to feel at all?

[Chorus]

Just hold on (Just hold on)

Let time be patient

You are still strong (You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious (Love will soon come)

Just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just hold on), hold on (You, just hold on, just hold on)

[Bridge]

Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get (Just hold on, just hold on)

And the emptiness actually let’s us forget (Just hold on, just hold on)

Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret (Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

[Chorus]

So just hold on, ooh (Just hold on)

Let time be patient and (You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come, baby

If you just hold on

[Outro]

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on (Hold on)

Just let time be patient

‘Cause you’re still strong, you’re still strong (You are still strong)

Just be gracious, love will soon come

If you just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on)

Just be patient, just be patient

(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

