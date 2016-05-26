Here’s Adele Forgetting the Words to Her Own Song

Nobody can mess up like Adele. In the video below, she goes from perfect pitch to foul-mouthed without missing a beat after she sings the wrong lyrics to one of her songs.

The performance itself is of unknown origin, but a clip of it surfaced this week after Pop Crave posted it on its Twitter. When Adele realizes her mistake, she immediately says, “Shit, wrong words. Shit, shit, shit.” She then adds, “Should I sing the right words? Sorry.”

Of course, Adele can sing whatever she wants. Earlier this week, she signed the biggest record deal—$130.5 million—ever for both a female and British artist. Watch the video below.

Adele forgot the lyrics to her song and this was her reaction. 😂 pic.twitter.com/n1EyHwXM56 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js