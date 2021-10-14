Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Lyrics Hint at Why She Divorced Her Husband—Despite How ‘Hard’ She ‘Tried’

It’s the moment the world’s been waiting for: Adele‘s “Easy on Me” lyrics are finally here! The singer’s new single marks her first foray back into music since 2015, and naturally, it’s everything fans have been missing all these years.

Adele first announced “Easy on Me” on October 5, 2021, after a six-year hiatus from music. The song, which was released on October 15, 2021, is the lead single from her 2021 album, 30, which is set to arrive on Friday, November 19. Since announcing her fourth studio album, Adele has admitted that it may be her favorite—and most personal—record yet. “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” she said in the November issue of Vogue. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

Given how close this album is to her heart, it’s likely fans can expect to hear Adele’s reflections on all the major life changes that have transpired since we last heard from her. That includes her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki, along with her new relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul. According to the “Chasing Pavements” singer, however, there aren’t any huge callouts on this record like “Hello,” her 2015 single. “There isn’t a bombastic ‘Hello.’ But I don’t want another song like that,” she also told Vogue. “That song catapulted me in fame to another level that I don’t want to happen again. I’m not saying I’ve got ‘Hello’s in my pocket. I was just conscious that I didn’t want my story on this album to sound like that.”

This choice is clear to hear on “Easy on Me,” where Adele sings even more vulnerably about all the fears and hesitations of new love. As the title suggests, Adele is asking her partner to “go easy on her.” In the song, Adele sings about how she and her partner were “stuck” in their ways and how she tried “hard” to make their relationship work, but at some point, she has to “give up.” “When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways / You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried / I’ve changed who I was to put you both first / But now I givе up,” Adele sings.

The lyric could be a reference to her marriage to Konecki, whom she divorced in 2019 after two years together. The “Easy on Me” music video also shows Adele moving out of the home seen in her 2018 music video for “Hello,” which could also be reference to how she’s moving from her marriage. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Adele and Konecki—who shares an 8-year-old son named Angelo—ended heir relationship because they “realized the romantic love was no longer there.” “Their relationship evolved and they became more like friends than lovers,” the insider said. The source also noted at the time that Adele and Konecki were both “disappointed” their marriage “didn’t work out.”

Read Adele’s “Easy on Me” lyrics via Genius below.

Adele “Easy on Me” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

There ain’t no gold in this river

That I’ve been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can’t bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in the silence

Baby, let me in

[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

[Verse 2]

There ain’t no room for a thing to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried

I’ve changed who I was to put you both first

But now I givе up

[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get thе chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

[Bridge]

I had good intentions

And I had these hopes

But I know it now

It probably hasn’t even shown

[Chorus]

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose what I chose to do

So go easy on me

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.