Adele Confesses to Crowd Her Credit Card Was Declined at H&M

Adele cemented her claim to girl-next-door fame when she told audiences that her credit card was declined at H&M recently. “I went to H&M and my card got declined,” she said, onstage as the Mirror reports. “Oh, my days, pretty embarrassing. Nobody knew it was me, but I was mortified.”

It must have been a mistake, since she’s one of the richest women in music, worth a whopping $125 million. But credit mixups happen to the best of us, and props to Adele for consistently holding it down on the chill front.

Girlfriend loves a good bargain. Though she’s stopped now, she used to hit up Primark (a British department store) for £1 panties (a.k.a. knickers): “I used to shop at Primark for my knickers all the time,” she said, according to the Mirror. “I loved going there and getting some bargains.”

And she confessed her love of Target to her San Jose crowd a few days ago.“They have everything!” she said. “I spent $100 on stuff I do not need. I never need anything I buy at Target, but it’s amazing.”

Here she is discussing the wonders of California—In-N-Out and Target. We feel you, Adele!