Adele To Cover March ‘Vogue’: What We Want Her To Wear

Fashionista has it on good authority that Adele will be covering the March issue of Vogue. We know we’ll be rolling deep inthe pages of the March issue when it comes out. It’s been said that Vogue has asked designers to make special outfits for the amazing singer — since a majority of clothing loaned out for shoots are sample sizes. Our girl Adele ain’t no sample size and we all know she couldn’t care one bit, which makes her more amazing in our book.

We’ve been pondering all day about what she’ll be wearing. We’d love to see her in a full Marchesa gown or a bubble skirt a la Oscar De La Renta. We just hope they put her in some serious color and take her out of that black dress she’s so used to — but, if they do decide to put her in a black dress, we hope it’sChanel. Are you there Anna? If you get wind of this please put her in one of our picks!

All images courtesy of Style.com.