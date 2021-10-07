No One Has Ever Looked Hotter Than Adele On Her ‘British Vogue’ Cover

It’s a simple fact that Adele did NOT have to go this hard—but I’m ridiculously glad that she did!!! ICYMI, the singer just announced a new single coming October 15 and not one, but two Vogue covers. No big deal! At first glance, I admit that Adele’s cleavage on her British Vogue cover ~distracted~ me from taking in the photo as a whole, but now that I’ve stopped fan-girling long enough to really take in the ensembles in their entirety, allow me to wax poetic on why both (very different) covers are so damn good.

First up is my fave, the mega-sexy close-up for her British Vogue cover. For this shot, Adele wears a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown in the world’s sunniest hue. Westwood is known for her corsetry, so it makes sense that Adele would want to wear one for her super-snatched cover look. It’s giving Princess Belle, but make it modern and sexy as hell!

The duo of Vogue covers mark the singer’s first time gracing any magazine cover since losing a considerable amount of weight—but consider it not. Adele’s weight is none of your business! We can celebrate a wonderful woman and a gorgeous cover without tying it back to a weight loss, folks. Adele could’ve rocked this Westwood number at absolutely any size and blown us all away.

The one thing that’s always stayed consistent with her look? Voluminous hair and a sharp cat-eye, both of which made their appearance on the cover. We stan a consistent queen! That said, while we often saw the singer gravitate to monochrome black in the past, I hope this look inspires her to play with more color in the future. Yellow suits her!

I could go on and on, but let’s pivot to the next spectacular cover, shall we? In addition to British Vogue, Adele also covered American Vogue, because why the hell not.

For this cover, Adele ditched the fitted corset and went big with a Valentino Haute Couture dress in the color of the moment, a saturated Kelly green. The voluminous silhouette snatched the star at the waist, but billowed out with a massive skirt and exaggerated sleeves.

Long nails and blingy Cartier earrings finished off the look, but this time around, she let the dress handle the volume and had her hair slicked back in a shiny low bun. We never see her rocking this sort of hairstyle, a major leap from the beehive updo she’s been rocking since 2008.

Bottom line? Adele served us not one, but two great magazine covers this month, definitely making up for lost time. That said, I wouldn’t mind more! ICYMI, Camila Cabello covered every single global Glamour cover this month, so this is my invitation for the rest of the world’s Vogues to invite Adele to a few more photoshoots. She’s my new favorite model, bar none!