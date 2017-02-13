Adele Broke Her Grammy in Half for Beyonce at the 2017 Award Show

Adele was in rare form last night at the Grammys. After delivering a beautiful, heartfelt speech, she straight-up broke her Best Album Grammy in half—because she believed that Beyoncé deserved the honor more than she did. “What the fuck does she have to do to win album of the year?” she asked.

“Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade,” Adele said. “So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie,” she revealed. “I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win.” Adele’s last Instagram was also a shot of Lady Gaga performing onstage at the Super Bowl, so—lifting fellow celebs up! “Lady you SMASHED it! Totally nailed it 👌🏻,” she wrote. Women supporting women: the best.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” Adele said. “It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring. We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

She then proceeded to crack her Grammy in half. Yeah, just another day at the Grammys. Girl crush alert!