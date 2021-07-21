Adele Is Dating Lebron James’ Agent—& They’ve Secretly Been Together For ‘Months’

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adele’s boyfriend ever since news broke that the singer is dating again. The good news is, we finally know who this mystery man is now that Adele and her beau made their official public debut.

So, who is the lucky guy? For those wondering (and let’s be real, that’s all of us), Adele’s boyfriend is Rich Paul, a big-time sports agent from Cleveland, Ohio. That’s right; the Grammy-winning Brit has officially found love across the pond in Paul! The pair made their first public outing in July 2021 while attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Milwaukee Bucks beat out the Phoenix Suns. Not long after making their appearance at the game, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed during an episode of The Lowe Post podcast that Paul brought “his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron.”

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele,” Windhorst said, referring to Paul’s client and longtime friend, LeBron James, who was also in attendance at Saturday’s game. “This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together,” Windhorst added at the time.

While Adele nor Paul have confirmed the relationship at the time of writing, there’s already plenty to know about their budding romance. For more details about Adele’s boyfriend and their dating timeline, just keep on reading below.

Adele’s boyfriend is a major sports agent.

Rich Paul is a prominent sports agent, having represented the likes of LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball, and many more throughout his career. The Ohio-based agent launched his own agency, Klutch Sports Group, in 2012, and has negotiated nearly $2 billion in deals for his clients since, according to a profile in The New Yorker released in May 2021.

Adele & Rich have known each other for a “few months”

In his profile for The New Yorker, Paul actually appeared to reference Adele during a conversation with LeBron’s longtime PR advisor, Adam Mendelsohn. “She was over yesterday,” Paul reportedly told Mendelsohn, eventually dropping “the name of a major pop star.” (AKA, Adele!) When Mendelsohn asked Paul what they were doing together, the sports agent simply replied, “Hanging out.”

“Why are you hanging out?” Mendelsohn reportedly asked. “Why not?” Paul replied, before adding with a laugh, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

While Adele and Paul may not have been on official terms back in May when the profile was published, a source told Page Six that they’re “100 percent” together now. According to a separate source who spoke to People after news of their NBA Finals date, the pair have officially been together for “a few months.”

Adele’s boyfriend is releasing his own memoir.

Paul isn’t just an expert at negotiating deals. The sports agent will soon be able to add “author” to his resume. In March 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paul is writing his first memoir, Lucky Me. The memoir is set to be released by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation publishing division, Roc Lit 101.

“‘Lucky Me’ is more than my story,” Paul told THR at the time.. “’Lucky Me’ is the story of every young black man who grew up like me. I want to use my story to uplift and inspire those who lived this and educate those who didn’t.” He added, “I cannot tell you what it means to partner with my friend and mentor Jay-Z on this project. ‘Lucky Me’ was the name of the book before I even spoke with Jay because his music was my life’s soundtrack.”