Did Adele Break Up with Skepta? Her Rumored Boo Just Hinted at a Split in His New Song

If this couple is sudden news to you, you’re not alone. Adele’s boyfriend Skepta’s “Mic Check” doesn’t exactly confirm recent rumors about their relationship, but the new song off the 37-year-old-rapper’s latest album, Insomnia, could point to some clues about how things are going—or, uh, not going—between these two.

The British MC, whose real name is Joesph Junior Adenuga, was first linked to Adele, 31, as early as 2018 after his rumored split with Naomi Campbell, the 49-year-old supermodel. At the time, The Sun reported that Skepta and Adele—who later divorced Simon Konecki, her then-husband—grew closer over their shared heartbreaks. They were reportedly “there for each other a lot,” yet remained very “private about their love lives.”

But as time passed, the Grammy-winning singer and grime rapper began to spark real rumors of romance. By late 2019, some sources believe the pair were indeed an item. Yet fans of Skepta’s new album are now realizing that the rumored relationship might have encountered some road-bumps—or at worst, it’s already over.

On “Mic Check,” the rapper spits bars about falling in love with “star,” and the struggles of whether she can “handle the fame.” Surely, if anyone can, it’d be Adele. But it seems that fame itself might have been the thing that drove them apart.

“Uh, mic check, it’s S,” he raps on the track. “Gave her the sex, she said she feel it in her chest / Can you handle the fame? You know you’re f—king with a star / When you’re f—king with me, they talk about you in the press / Took a little time just to get it together / Better late than never.”

Could Adele’s history with the press be an issue? After Skepta rapped, “they talk about you in the press,” he admits on the track how he “Lost count how many times I broke your heart / I’m tryna make it better, you know.” At best, these two are still working through their issues. But with little confirmation from either party, let’s just hope this relationship—rumored or not—serves as some healthy inspiration on Adele’s new album, soon.

Listen to “Mic Check,” released March 27, below.