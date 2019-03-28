Addition Elle and ALDO Are Making Shoes and Bags for Plus-Size Bodies

Scroll To See More Images

OK, your closet is about to get a major upgrade for spring—accessories-wise. Addition Elle and ALDO’s spring accessories collection is literally made for plus-size bodies. Wide-fit shoes in myriad cute spring styles are ready to jump in your closet. Crossbody and belt bags that are actually sized to fit comfortably around plus-size bodies are about to become your new spring staple. It’s a new season, and I’m feeling good, baby.

I honestly don’t think people who don’t wear plus-sizes understand that having tailor-made accessories can make all the different in owning a comfortably fitting wardrobe. Sure, not everyone who wears extended sizing also wears wide-fit shoes or needs a little extra wiggle room in their crossbody bag straps, but many do, and those options are super limited. This collab between plus-size brand Addition Elle and accessories brand ALDO is honestly a spring dream come true. Because not only are the shoes and bags made for plus-size bodies, they’re also super cute. (A revelation!)

Spring wouldn’t be spring without cute heels, new bags and the ability to make a fresh (and stylish) start. This Addition Elle and ALDO collection is here to amp up your spring wardrobe and give you the confidence to rock whatever your heart desires this season. When everything fits the way you want it to, there’s nothing that can stop you.

1. Quilted Crossbody Bag, $45 at Addition Elle

The cutest staple every wardrobe needs.

2. Wide Laser Cut Suede Booties, $100 at Addition Elle

Hi, yes, spring booties are very much a thing right now.

3. Wide Laser Cut Slip On Sneakers, $60 at Addition Elle

The cut-out details give these sneakers a little something extra.

4. Wide Knit Lace Up Sneakers, $75 at Addition Elle

The cutest sneakers to wear every day.

5. Wide Scalloped Heel Sandal, $60 at Addition Elle

Need a cute heel for a spring party? Well, you might have just found it.

6. Wide Laser Cut Lace-Up Heeled Sandal, $70 at Addition Elle

These shoes are everything to me.

7. Belt Bag With Turn Lock, $35 at Addition Elle

The perfect festival (or every day) accessory.

