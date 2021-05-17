Addison Rae Wore Next To Nothing At The MTV Movie Awards

Umm…was anyone going to tell me that Addison Rae is now working with Zendaya’s stylist? Law Roach is, for all intents and purposes, the hottest stylist in Hollywood at the moment, with a clientele of A-listers from Z to Anya Taylor-Joy to Priyanka Chopra—and it looks like Little Miss TikTok managed to finesse her way in. Addison Rae’s MTV Movie & TV Awards look is proof that our girl is taking red carpet looks seriously.

And by that, I mean seriously sexy! Rae is no stranger to a skimpy look every now and then, but her Christopher Esber fit for the award show is over-the-top to the max. The slinky set consisted of a low-rise black maxi skirt with an attached silver belt cinching her natural waist, topped by an itty-bitty black bra that served both cleavage and underboob. And yet, she somehow still looked comfortable??

Law styled Rae in Stuart Weitzman heels and jewelry by DJULA and Le Vian to complete the look. As for glam, hairstylist Jenny Cho used GHD tools to achieve Rae’s undone waves and makeup artist Mary Phillips used Pat McGrath Labs products for the perfect sultry, just-smoky-enough look with tons of blush and a subtle nude lip. Finally, for her mani, nail artist Thuy Nguyen painted her pointy nails in OPI GelColor “Black Onyx” and placed a delicate chain around each cuticle.

Make no mistake—this is more than just a good outfit. Law Roach? Mary Phillips? Rae is aligning herself with a team of fashion and beauty legends guaranteed to keep her on every Best Dressed list. It’s not easy for a social media star to secure this kind of team, so doing so solidifies Addison as a real player in the industry.

I mean, I low-key listen to her song “Obsessed” on the reg, so I’m totally fine with our girl breaking into the industry for real. I’m ready for her to be everywhere—not just on my For You Page!

Out of all the celebrities hyping her up on Instagram, Lil Nas X left my favorite comment: “u ate.” Simple and to the point! And she really did, leaving no crumbs. Of course, Rae’s celeb big sis and mentor Kourtney Kardashian commented too, a stunned “WOW.”

The only thing I don’t like about this look? Rae is further confirming the fact that the low-rise trend really is coming back. I am simply not ready! In fact, I refuse to show my belly button, Hot Girl Summer be damned.

That said, I’m happy to cheer on Rae while she shows hers. It’s common for female celebs to get negative feedback as they transition into a more grown-up look, especially when their fan base is especially young, but I’m here for Addison showing off and having fun with fashion. Plus, I’m cool with any look that has Law Roach’s seal of approval.

Shout out to Addison for making me momentarily debate purchasing a low-rise maxi skirt. It didn’t happen (and it never will!) but her outfit was good enough that, just for a second, I considered it.