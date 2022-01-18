Addison Rae Is Taking a Page Out of Khloé Kardashian’s Playbook & Using This Amazon Wellness Hack

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t ask me how or when it happened, but drinking a sufficient amount of water lately has felt like an absolute task and a half. I mean, how am I supposed to fit it in when I have mood-boosting lattes and adaptogen drinks to finish off?

I’m apparently not the only one struggling to get my liquids (well, the ones our body actually needs) in. After we chatted with Addison Rae on her brand-new partnership with Ipsy, we had to ask her about what kind of TikTok impulse purchases she’s made this new year, and she didn’t disappoint.

It seems like the social media star and actress is taking a play out of a Kardashian’s wellness playbook for 2022, and no, we’re not talking about Kourtney. To get a sufficient amount of water in everyday, Addison is using the same Amazon water bottle that Kourt’s younger sis, Khloé, swears by.

“I’ve been trying to come up with a very elaborate and put-together list of goals and resolutions, but really for me where I’ve gone is a lot of mental and physical health focus,” Rae told STYLECASTER. “I have a list of things like drinking a gallon of water a day. It’s really hard. I’ve been trying to workout every day for at least 15 minutes. That doesn’t entail a crazy workout every day, but it’s 15 minutes of some type of exercise like walking or running or stretching, yoga, things like that. I feel like you never see results until you start and that’s what’s been motivating me. Exercise helps you so much more than just externally. It opens your mind.”

We’re all for a healthy focus on mental and physical health, which is why we were so floored to know that Rae is also a fan of the under-$20 water bottle that so many shoppers rave about.

“It has motivational sayings to keep you on track,” she explained, adding that she, of course, discovered the wellness tool from TikTok. “A lot of fitness stuff I’ve gotten is from TikTok,” she noted.

The huge water bottle comes in a gallon size with time slots on it from top to bottom. This way, you can stay on track when you’re trying to stay hydrated. FYI, the Mayo Clinic recommends that women drink around 11.5 cups and men consume around 15.5 cups each day to stay adequately hydrated, so this size will get you there—and then some.

There are a bunch of colorful bottle options to choose from, including an adorable blush pink that we have our eyes on. And, each has a strap to help you hold it whenever you’re commuting or hitting up your fav walking trail.

More than 19,000 reviewers have given the bottle a perfect five-star rating thanks to its ability to keep them on track from the start of the day to the end of it.

“The product is very durable and leak-proof, the strap that comes attached is very handy for carrying,” wrote one reviewer. “I definitely would recommend this bottle for your hydration needs. It is great for hiking camping, and daily walks and workouts. I love that it has the time stamps and encouraging words to remind you to drink, will definitely be looking to purchase again for other family members.”

Listen, if it’s Addison Rae and Khloé Kardashian-approved, it’s gotta be worth the hype. We’ll take three.