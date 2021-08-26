Addison Rae Looked Like Gen Z Marilyn Monroe At The ‘He’s All That’ Premiere

Addison Rae may have gotten her start on TikTok in 2020, but I think it’s safe to say that she has officially been transformed into a bona fide Hollywood superstar in 2021. Case in point: Her He’s All That premiere look just shook me to my core and served major It Girl celeb energy! The dancer-turned-singer-turned-starlet was giving off some seriously glamorous vibes on the red carpet, and I have all the details about her drop-dead gorgeous look. Let’s ooh and ahh, shall we?

Rae worked with iconic stylist and self-proclaimed “image architect” Law Roach to dream up her look for her first-ever movie premiere. Ever the fashion historian, Roach pulled a vintage Versace gown from the luxury Italian house’s Spring/Summer 2004 collection for Rae to wear on her big night. Rae and Roach must have a special place in their hearts for vintage Versace, because she literally just rocked a hot pink printed dress from the very same collection for an appearance at a UFC wrestling match in Los Vegas this summer.

But back to her premiere look! The silky white frock featured a tiny cut-out above her upper abdomen and a fishtail high-low skirt. The look oozed major Marilyn Monroe vibes and I just can’t get enough.

Rae accessorized her frock simply, opting only for a pair of white sandals by Le Silla. Keeping with the retro femme vibes, the front featured a furry strap across the top. When the dress is this good, there’s really no need to overdo it, so I love that she and Roach opted to keep the look simple and let the Versace speak for itself.

While her attire is stunning, Rae’s beauty is what really made me lose my cool. Hairstylist Ryan Richman coiffed Rae’s honey-blonde locks into a Cindy Crawford-esque bouncy blowout, while makeup artist Mary Phillips had her effortlessly bronzed for the occasion.

TBH, I’m not surprised Rae killed her red carpet look. After all, she’s has become something of a fashion darling since partnering up with Roach, who also works with the likes of Zendaya and Anya Taylor Joy. His recent work with the TikToker has been, in a word, incredible.

I mean, who can forget Rae’s sexy Christopher Esber look at the MTV Movie Awards back in May of this year? Feel free to thank Roach for that outfit, too. I swear, that man can do no wrong!

Of course, I can’t not mention the film she’s all dolled up for: He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the cult-favorite movie She’s All That, which came out back in 1999. Rae plays influencer Padgett Sawyer in the film, which officially hits Netflix on Friday, August 27.

Will her role spark a years-long career for the star? Here’s hoping—at least that means that we’ll get to see more amazing looks like this one. Here’s hoping Roach is also working with Rae on her Met Gala look, although I’m not sure how they’ll make vintage Versace fit the American fashion theme!