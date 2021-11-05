Addison Rae Rocked Some Super Sexy Cutouts at the amFAR Gala

Scroll To See More Images

Addison Rae may have gotten famous on an app intended for teens, but our girl is dead-set on using fashion to prove that she’s all grown up. And honestly? I’m loving her confidence! So many young stars feel obligated to dress or look a certain way, but Rae has made it clear that she intends to step into the spotlight sporting full glam and a super-hot ‘fit at all times. Exhibit A? Her amFAR Gala dress by Versace.

Now, if any designer brand knows a thing or two about show-stopping sexy dresses, it’s Versace. Need I remind you of the head-turning safety pin dress worn by Elizabeth Hurley back in 1994? Or J. Lo’s iconic green silk chiffon Grammys gown from 2000? Versace is a go-to label for celebs looking to make a statement, so I love that Rae turned to Donatella for her amFAR Gala look.

Rae’s gown featured a black satin skirt dangerously draped to create a leg slit that rivaled Angelina Jolie’s notorious 2012 Oscars look—which, for the record, was also by Versace. The similarities ended there, though, as Rae’s dress featured a cutout at the midriff and an asymmetrical bust with attached collar, all in the most beautiful rhinestone mesh.

This neckline is everything, folks. It showed just the right amount of midriff and cleavage without being a full-on naked dress, and the contrast of the midnight satin to the glittering mesh really made the whole thing pop. To show it off further, Rae wore her long locks pulled all the way back, accessorizing only with some massive diamond cluster earrings.

As for glam, she channeled the dress’s sparkly nature with a cool-toned glittery eye, then loaded mascara atop her falsies for alllll the added drama. Her skin was freshly contoured and mostly matte, and her lips were an understated glossy nude. This makeup look was all about the eyes, perfectly framed by her thick, well-kept brows.

Like I said, I really think Rae knocked it out of the park with this look. It’s sexy AF, but not too sexy for a 21-year-old with a hit single about everyone being obsessed with her. You know? Even her haters couldn’t deny how good she looked walking the carpet alongside sartorially-savvy stars like Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson and Lori Harvey.

Rae has received criticism for showing off her body, but I applaud her for not shying away from wearing what she feels best in. And if that’s a rhinestone mesh Versace gown, then so! be! it!!!!

Rae’s off-duty street style leaves a lot to be desired (She needs a shopping date with Hailey Bieber and Maeve Reilly, stat) but her red carpet wardrobe has proved strong time and time again, so I have high hopes for her to continue serving noteworthy looks.

Looking good IRL in front of dozens of flashing cameras on a red carpet is way different than looking good in front of a ring light while filming a TikTok, but Rae makes both look effortless.