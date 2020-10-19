Addison Rae Says This Kardashian Is Her Style Icon—& No, It’s Not Kourtney

After TikTok sensation Addison Rae became the new social media It Girl a few months back, it didn’t take long for American Eagle to claim her as both brand superfan and spokesperson. Rae was regularly spotted in AE’s widely-beloved jeans and basics, and with the brand expanding to offer more sizes and styles than ever before, it made sense for this rising star and denim powerhouse to pair up.

Of course, Rae’s style has changed quite a bit since her first post on TikTok, where she’s now amazed 65.5 million followers and another 29.9 million on Instagram. For the most part, she sticks with simple cropped tanks, leggings, bike shorts and hoodies—but make no mistake, our girl knows how to amp it up when necessary. She served Old Hollywood glamor meets New Hollywood flair at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, and as of late she’s been spotted serving tons of street style looks alongside her BFF of the moment, Kourtney Kardashian.

If you think Rae plans on slowing down, think again. Unlike most of the things we became obsessed with during quarantine and then (quickly) forgot about, Rae is ensuring she’s here to stay. She’s planning ahead, launching her very own makeup brand, working with brands like AE and of course, making content on social media. No matter how much she’s got on her plate, the social media star always has time to film a TikTok or two.

Below, we picked Addison Rae’s brain and got the low-down on all things TikTok, her personal style, her can’t-live-without wardrobe essentials and even her style icons—who, by the way, you’d probably never expect. Read on and get the scoop straight from Rae herself.

How has your life changed since you amassed such a large following on TikTok? What has been the biggest obstacle? The most exciting part?

“I’ve been presented with so many amazing opportunities over the last year. I sometimes still can’t believe that this is my life! Living my life in the public eye comes with its challenges, but I’m learning every day how to navigate it all.”

How has being in the public eye influenced and/or changed your personal style?

“I don’t think it’s really changed my personal style. I think being in the public eye has meant I’m sent a lot of great things that go in my closet, so maybe I have more clothes today than I did before. But I don’t think it’s changed my style in any way—I’m still very much influenced by who influenced me before I was on TikTok.”

Who would you cite as your top style icons?

“I have so many fashion and style icons. I love Natalie Portman and Rachel McAdams’ red carpet style. For everyday wear, I love how Kim [Kardashian] dresses.”

Name five items from your wardrobe you cannot live without.

“My AE Mom Jeans, this Prada nylon bag, the Cotton Rib Tank from the SKIMS Cotton Collection, my Dr. Martens boots and my TALENTLESS sweats!”

What are some trends you’re excited to see more of in 2021?

“I’m just hoping we’ll have more opportunities to safely go out and therefore get dressed up! I never thought I’d be asking for more opportunities to wear my favorite jeans.”

Ever had a fashion faux pas you’re still cringing about?

“I think many of them live in my early TikTok videos. But what I find a faux pas, someone else might love. So who am I to judge?”

What’s your go-to date night outfit?

“Probably an AE Soft & Sexy V-Neck T-Shirt paired with the Curvy Mom Jeans.”

In your opinion, what’s the major difference between Instagram and TikTok. Do you present yourself differently on one platform versus the other? Do you have a favorite social media platform?

“I use each platform differently, but I wouldn’t say I present myself differently. I put different pieces of content up on all the different platforms.”

What’s a typical day in your life look like? How has the pandemic affected your routines, if at all?

“These days, I like to start my day with a workout. Then after showering and having some breakfast I’ll work with my acting coach as I’m preparing for He’s All That. The rest of the day varies every day—sometimes it’s Zoom meetings for my makeup line, item beauty, or recording a podcast with my mom (Mama Knows Best) or doing interviews with people like you for my partnership with American Eagle. Every day is a little bit different and that’s exciting.”

What’s your fave lazy day look?

“Definitely this KISS Graphic T-Shirt with my AE Relaxed Mom Jeans.”

How do your fashion-forward celeb friends (Hi, Kourtney!) influence your fashion?

“I’ve learned a lot from those friends about how they prepare their looks, how they dress for certain events, etc. I don’t think they’ve influenced my fashion but more have taught me about fashion and styling as a whole.”

How do you see your career growing and changing in 2021? Anything new we can count on?

“I’ve got so many fun things that I’m working on, I can’t wait for people to see!”