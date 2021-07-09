This Cute Activewear Launch Will Make You Rethink Trading in Your Leggings for Actual Clothes

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re going to a sweaty spin class or running your weekend errands, activewear and loungewear are more than just acceptable sartorial choices — frankly, kind of the norm these days. With that being said, for the past year or so, most of us have been working from home and leaving the house as little as possible. With social distancing measures beginning to relax, some of us couldn’t be more excited to get back out there in “real” clothing, while others are a bit more nervous to get back to yet another new normal (raising my hand!). Fortunately, there’s no shortage of actually chic activewear on offer right now, and Addison’s Bay’s new activewear collection at QVC is certainly no exception.

I don’t know about you, but for me, the idea of thinking about how to get dressed again without my solid collection of cozy sweats and extra-stretchy leggings I’ve been relying on for the past year and a half is straight-up daunting. But, Addison Bay’s new activewear collection is chock-full of current fashion trends we’re seeing in traditional apparel, including camo prints punctuated with sporty striped accent details, TikTok-viral tennis skirts, and cozy pull-overs in some of summer’s most covetable hues.

Of course, Addison Bay’s new activewear collection isn’t all about merely showcasing the latest sartorial trends with comfortable designs and fabric profiles; each piece in the new drop is engineered to enhance your performance, wick away moisture, and dry quickly to keep you cool and comfortable while you’re working out, whether you’re a runner, HIIT aficionado, or a lifelong Pilates devotee. Scroll through below for our favorite swoon-worthy pieces we’re currently adding to cart.

AB by Addison Bay Everyday Skort

Fitness skirts are the latest activewear trend right now, and this sweat-wicking style features built-in shorts to keep you covered whether you’re out on the courts or dodging through the crowded grocery store aisles on a Sunday evening. It’s also available in black and a bright, multi-colored print, so why not stock up on all three?

AB by Addison Bay Everyday Leggings 2.0

Available in navy, black, and olive green camo print, these leggings feature a mid-waist cut and stylish contrasting stripes at the ankle for extra flair.

AB by Addison Bay Fitzwater Tank

AB By Addison Bay French Terry Fairmount Sweater

This casual-cool pull-over is the answer for breezy summer nights when you need a little extra warmth but a jacket is just too much. It’s also great for tossing over your sweaty clothes as you leave the gym.