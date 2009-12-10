Adam Senn: Gucci Model is Lohan’s Latest Boy Toy (And 8 Signs You’re a Serial Dater)

It seems that not a day goes by that LiLo‘s relationship status isn’t under speculation–whether it be with women or men–but the latest is one of the juiciest we’ve heard in awhile. For all you fans of The City, you’ve most definitely been acquainted with model Adam Senn, aka Whitney’s ex Jay’s roommate, and cheating boyfriend of model Allie Crandell (at the time).

According to Gatecrasher, LiLo and Senn met during this past New York Fashion Week and “really hit if off.” Senn, a partial owner of NYC restaurant Il Bastardo shut down the restaurant early to entertain the actress/”designer” and some friends.

After all the drama and tears Senn caused on season one of The City, we’re thinking two things. 1) A Senn-and-Lohan pairing is the perfect recipe for Chris Brown/Rihanna round two (with LiLo playing the aggressor, obviously), or 2) they’ll be a match made in heaven (we know how Lindsay likes a little excitement…aka drama). After all, she’s already fueling the rumor mill with her own tweet of the article, calling the information “such lies.” Well, we know how Lindsay feels about the gossip, but what about Jason Segel? He has feelings too.

Are you on the fast track to LiLo status? Here are some signs that you might be a serial dater…or well on your way:

1. You’ve dropped the L word more times in the last four years than you can count on one hand.

2. Your friends constantly ask you how your date went–with the wrong guy.

3. You’ve compiled a list of city blocks and specific restaurants that are off limits for fear of running into an ex.

4. You’ve dated multiple men with the names Chris, John, and Matt.

5. You can’t repeat the last names of all the men you’ve dated.

6. “Bzzzz. Bzzzz” is your life soundtrack. (That’s the sound of the 5 bbm conversations you have going on simultaneously with all of your potential suitors.)

7. You’ve yet to go more than a month with a “single” Facebook status.

8. Your name is Lindsay Lohan…or Adam Senn.