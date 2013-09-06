See Every Look from Rihanna Designer Adam Selman’s Debut Collection

Rihanna’s longtime costume designer, Adam Selman, showed his first full collection ever today at the Algus Greenspon Gallery as part of New York Fashion Week. Before we proceed further, to answer the burning question on everyone’s mind: no, RiRi did not show up (which is weird, because she’s in New York). But we digress.

Selman’s debut collection, while small, packed serious punch in terms of the sexiness factor. With smoky electric blue eye makeup and red suede pumps punctuating their minimalistic threads, the models seemed like they would feel more comfortable inside the cult classic film “Showgirls” than at a fashion presentation.

Back when his show was announced, Selman described it as a line described for a “fantasy woman, but also sporty.” The end result isn’t exactly what we would call “sporty.” But we can totally imagine RiRi rocking a cutout monokini with a giant trench over it.