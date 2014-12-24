Adam Sandler is Forbes’ Most Overpaid Actor (Again)

Adam Sandler can’t catch a break, at least with Forbes. The magazine just released its list of 2014’s most overpaid actors, and Happy Gilmore himself tops the list for the second year in a row.

To be fair, Sandler’s recent resume is quite literally overflowing with stinkers including the unmemorable gender-bender “Jack and Jill” and “That’s My Boy,” all of which contribute to his overpaid status.

Forbes looked at the last three movies starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood—although only one woman Sandra Bullock, made the list this year—and calculated what they were paid and how much the movies made to come up with what’s essentially a return on investment number for each celebrity. In Sandler’s case, they estimate that for every $1 he was paid, he returned an average of $3.20.

