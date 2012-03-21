Adam Levine’s New TV Gig Is Quite “Horrifying” (So You Know He’s Not Doing It Naked)

It takes a lot to make us giddy. Well, scratch that — doughnuts do have that power in our office, but other than that, we’re pretty chill about most things that come our way. That is until we heard that Maroon 5 frontman/The Voice judge/everybody’s favorite nude pin-up boy Adam Levine was going to be taking on a new role that was guaranteed make us look at him in whole new light (specifically a creepy gory one).

Word has it he’s joining a brand-new cast for the second season of American Horror Story as part of a couple thinly referred to as “The Lovers.” Just in case you need a quick recap, AHS started with a troubled family that moved into a haunted house filled with psychotic and murderous ghosts that pretty much decimated anyone that cleared the front door, including said family by last season’s end.

Show creator Ryan Murphy (yeah, the same guy behind Glee) has made it clear that only two cast members are coming back for the new season (Zachary Quinto and Jessica Lange), but they’ll be playing new roles surrounding a completely different haunting. The good news: Each season neatly wraps up so you’re not left hanging. The bad news: Given the kill ratio and the fact that everyone and anyone can bite the dust, the odds aren’t exactly in Levine’s favor.

Will he be any good at acting? Will he take off his clothes? And more importantly, does this mean our hopes of seeing Cee Lo Green take out a few zombies on The Walking Dead may some day be a reality?!?

Only time will tell, but one can only dream.