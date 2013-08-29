Behati Prinsloo Posts Racy Photo of Fiancé Adam Levine in Skimpy Underwear

They say if you’ve got it, flaunt it, and Adam Levine clearly lives his life by that mantra. The 34-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” judge is seriously unafraid of stripping down, be it for an ad campaign benefiting colon cancer, a Russian Vogue spread with his ex-girlfriend Anne V, or even an Instagram photo.

Levine’s lucky fiance, 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo, took to social media last night to show off the above photo of her beau—clad in nothing but skimpy skivvies and sunglasses. Prinsloo captioned the photo, “70’s porn called. It wants it’s vibe back. Immediately.”

We’re willing to overlook her apostrophe errors (we wouldn’t give a crap about grammar either if we looked like that) and applaud her witty remark. Levine definitely does channel 1970s porn in the candid shot, and frankly, we much prefer him in the 21st century!

What do you think of this racy pic? Should they keep these moments off social media—or was Behati Prinsloo just trying to make every woman in the world jealous?