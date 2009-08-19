Adam Levine and Taylor Swift to Appear on Upcoming Rock Band

Game manufacturer Activision announced today that they will be extending their Guitar Hero franchise to compete with Rock Band (yeah, I didn’t know they were different companies…). Activision will be releasing Band Hero on November 3rd.

Brace yourself teeny boppers and Carol Han, this Band Hero features: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift. Oh. My. Gaw–Hysterical screams.

You can preview the game and watch behind-the-scenes footage here. Oh, sadness Taylor Swift: your logo is so small compared to the GIANT image of Adam Levine. I don’t know if that image is actually Adam Levine or the avatar; I’ve never seen a human with such clear skin.