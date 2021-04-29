Adam Levine Just Revealed Why He ‘Doesn’t Support’ Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Getting Married

Telling it like it is. Adam Levine reacted to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s engagement, and revealed why he “doesn’t support” their marriage. Why? Well, he thinks one of them is way out of the other’s league.

“I don’t support their marriage,” Levine said on the Thursday, April 29, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s so cool, and he’s not.” When DeGeneres told added that Shelton is “very funny and very smart,” Levine responded, “He’s vaguely charming.”

Despite their rivalry on The Voice, Levine told DeGeneres that he misses his former co-star. He also confirmed that he will attend Shelton and Stefani’s wedding, though he can’t make any promises about if he’ll object at their ceremony. “I missed this. I missed making so much fun of him,” he said. “I’ll go to the wedding and I’ll object. I probably won’t be invited now that I’m saying this on live television. But I’ll be there somehow

In an interview with SiriusXM in March 2021, Levine joked that he wouldn’t sing at Shelton and Stefani’s wedding because they couldn’t “afford” him. “They can’t afford me,” he joked. “No, I, yeah they haven’t asked me yet,” He went on to note that he “would love” and “be honored” to perform at their nuptials. “I was just texting with them. I love them so much,” he said. “Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago just like ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’”

He then doubted whether Stefani and Shelton would actually want him to perform at their wedding. “They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody,” he said.

In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April 2021, Stefani revealed that, though she and Shelton would love for Levine to be their wedding singer, they likely won’t have him perform at their nuptials for a simple reason. “I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding,” she said. “I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we’re just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We’re keeping it very simple.”

She also added that she expects the guest list for the nuptials to be small. “It’s gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family,” she said. “We are looking forward to that though. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun.”

