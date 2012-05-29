Adam Levine Defends His Promiscuous Ways & Clears The Air About Christina Aguilera

Time and time again, I find myself coming back to the subject of Adam Levine. After all, his popularity is constantly rising thanks to his gig on The Voice and the world finally catching on to the fact that he’s not just a whiny singer — he’s actually a complete babe as well. And unlike many other rock stars, he surprisingly seems like a decent guy.

With all the hoopla surrounding the tattooed heartthrob, it’s only natural that Details snagged him for their June cover story. Their reporter hopped on a chartered jet with Levine and his crew as they headed to Costa Rica because, well, why not? En route to the tropical paradise, Levine had some things he wanted to get off his chest.

First and foremost, while the tabloids perpetuate the story that Levine and fellow Voice judge Christina Aguilera actually despise each other, this is not the case. In fact, the judges all bonded after a rather raucous drinking session at SoHo House — and have been a close-knit group ever since. “I always thought Christina was the best pop singer around,” Levine said. “She wasn’t just a pop star—she could sing her f*cking ass off. We butted heads a little in the beginning. I had sympathy for her being the only girl, though, so I laid off. Blake has a charming way of bickering with her, but I can’t pull that off. We’re totally cool now.” There you go, haters!

Oh and for those of you ladies who think you have a shot with the single Levine, you might as well give it a go. “There’s two kinds of men,” he said. “There are men who are f*cking misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they’re the most amazing people in the world. And that’s me. Maybe the reason I was promiscuous, and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much.” Hey, whatever works. I hope one of you goes on a date with him and reports back.