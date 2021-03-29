Adam Levine Jokes He Won’t Sing at Blake & Gwen’s Wedding Because They ‘Can’t Afford’ Him

Fans of The Voice may be wondering if Adam Levine will perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding—and it looks like we just got our answer.

During the Monday, March 29 episode of SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1 radio, the Maroon 5 lead, 42, lead was asked if his fellow Voice coaches—who got engaged in October 2020—have asked him to sing at their wedding yet. Fans of his friendly feud with Shelton, 44, may already be family with the country singer’s wisecracking ways. In the past, he’s publicly joked that Levine “owes” him a wedding performance. But does the “Sunday Morning” singer think so, too? Not quite.

“They can’t afford me,” Levine quipped on-air. The “Girls Like You” performer laughed, proving that he was just kidding. “No, I, yeah they haven’t asked me yet,” he explained of the duo, before insisting that he “would love” and “be honored” if they did. “I was just texting with them. I love them so much,” Adam continued. “Just so funny you mentioned them cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago just like ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’”

The pop crooner went on to share, however, that he has a feeling that Shelton and Stefani, 51, have a different performer in mind. “They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody,” he said.

For what it’s worth, at least Levine appears to be on Shelton’s shortlist. In December 2020, the country singer joked that his pal owes him a favor during an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’ve kind of decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there,” Shelton told the host at the time. “He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding.”

During his interview on “The Morning Mash Up” Monday morning, Levine had a knee-jerk reaction to Shelton’s suggestion—but it was all in good fun! “They’re talking about marriage and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna get Adam Levine to come play, he doesn’t know it yet,’ and I’m like sitting in bed eating popcorn,” Levine recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Man, f*ck you, I’m not gonna play at your wedding!’”