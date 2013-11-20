Confirmed: Adam Levine Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Last week, we reported a rumor that People‘s Sexiest Man Alive this year is Adam Levine, and of last night, it’s been officially confirmed.

Honestly, it makes perfect sense that Levine nabbed the title, since People typically chooses dudes who aren’t only easy on the eyes, but also are heavily in the public eye and who are legit bankable stars.

Levine meets all the criteria. Apart from fronting pop-rock band Maroon 5, he’s gotten extra famous thanks to his high-profile role on NBC’s behemoth singing competition “The Voice.” He also signed a licensing deal with Kmart last year to design a line of men’s clothes, and it was announced earlier this month that he’ll start designing women’s clothes, too.

The 34-year-old also has a fragrance line which is ironic considering he sent a tweet in 2011 that said “I also would like to put an official ban on celebrity fragrances. Punishable by death from this point forward.”

The issue—presumably packed with shirtless photos of Levine—doesn’t hit stands until Friday, but People.com has an excerpt of the interview, in which the stud talks about his fiance, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. (“I didn’t think marriage was for me for a long time. I was ready when I was ready. That’s about as simple as it could possibly be”), his career (“as a musician, you have fantasies that you want to win Grammys, but I didn’t really think that this was on the table”), and that famous body (he credits yoga and spinning.)

Levine has been in the “Sexiest Man Alive” issue before, but never as the top choice.