Here are All the Details on Adam Levine’s New Movie Role

It seems like Maroon 5 frontman and unofficial “hottest man alive” Adam Levine may be making the transition from music to film like so many before him have attempted. A few months ago, news broke that he booked a multi-episode arc on the bizarre but incredibly entertaining Ryan Murphy show American Horror Story.

Now, he’s just landed a leading role in the film Can A Song Save Your Life.

The flick will also star heavy hitters like Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo and the adorable Hailee Steinfeld. Levine will play Knightley’s boyfriend, and the plot is centered around the couple moving to New York to pursue their music careers. It will be directed by John Carney, whose previous work includes Once, a film whose musical version struck gold this previous Sunday at the Tonys.

A few years ago, Levine was comfortable in the music world and showed no interest in acting. However, his judging gig on smash NBC show The Voice apparently got him hungry for a different kind of camera lens. No word yet on if he can actually act, but maybe his latest gig will leave this Grammy winner with an Oscar!