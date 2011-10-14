Adam Levine & Model Girlfriend Get Naked For Russian Vogue

Adam Levine, Maroon 5 frontman and judge on TV talent show The Voice, has been upping his fashion cred this week. On Wednesday it was announced that his band would be performing, along with Kanye West, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and now he and his gorgeous girlfriend appear stark naked on the cover of Russian Vogue.

The lucky lady, model Anne Vyalitsyna, has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the past seven years, so she’s probably best known by 13 year old boys across America who read the rag by flashlight under their covers. She’s also modeled for Chlo and Louis Vuitton, so she’s clearly got some chops.

Anyway, the cover is a Photoshop nightmare, but this couple is ridiculously hot. If I were Jane Herman (the former Vogue editor who broke Adam’s heart, for whom he wrote Maroon 5’s entire first album Songs About Jane), I would probably be regretting some choices right about now. Oh well.