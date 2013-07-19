See a Close-Up of Behati Prinsloo’s Vintage Engagement Ring From Adam Levine

Oh, the many reasons we should all be seriously jealous of Behati Prinsloo. Not only is the 24-year-old beauty one of the most popular Victoria’s Secret Angels, but in case you haven’t heard women across the world wailing in the streets this past week, she’s now engaged to Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” coach Adam Levine. To make matters even worse (or better—for her!), the sexy 34-year-old rocker popped the question with a stunning vintage diamond ring from the 1930s.

At a slew of events promoting the new Victoria’s Secret fragrance Victoria, Prinsloo showed off the rock and exclaimed, “I’m freaking out! I’m still like ‘Ahhhh!'” But it wasn’t until she stopped by “Extra” yesterday that we were really able to get a clear shot of the sparkler. While many stars tend to gravitate towards massive, slightly tacky stones (we’re looking at you, Kardashian sisters), we’re incredibly impressed with the subtle beauty of this piece. Of course, the diamond is still enormous—but there’s something remarkably simple and elegant about it.

Sigh. She really does have it all.

