Adam Levine Engaged to Behati Prinsloo: A Look Back At The Modelizer’s Dating History

Sorry ladies, he’s officially off the market. Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” judge Adam Levine proposed to his model girlfriend Behati Prinsloo. Us Weekly confirmed the engagement last night, stating that the 34-year-crooner had reunited with the 24-year-old bombshell after a brief breakup. “Adam kept talking to Behati, and was flooded with emotion when they saw each other again. He knew he wanted to propose,” a source claimed.

The outrageously attractive couple first got together in May 2012, but split a few months ago. Levine was recently been spotted with another model, Sports Illustrated swimsuit starlet Nina Agdal—but apparently, they weren’t all that serious. Prior to these two beauties, Levine dated—shocker—another leggy model, Anne Vyalitsyna, aka Anne V. The two made headlines when they posed together in a sexy spread for Russian Vogue, where they both appeared to be naked.

Levine and Prinsloo celebrated with a low-key feast at Peels, a New York City restaurant, where they shared burgers and champagne. Some girls just have all the luck! The duo reportedly left a 100% tip and went on their merry, attractive way.

