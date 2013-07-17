StyleCaster
Adam Levine Engaged to Behati Prinsloo: A Look Back At The Modelizer’s Dating History

Sorry ladies, he’s officially off the market. Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” judge Adam Levine proposed to his model girlfriend Behati Prinsloo. Us Weekly confirmed the engagement last night, stating that  the 34-year-crooner had reunited with the 24-year-old bombshell after a brief breakup. “Adam kept talking to Behati, and was flooded with emotion when they saw each other again. He knew he wanted to propose,” a source claimed.

The outrageously attractive couple first got together in May 2012, but split a few months ago. Levine was recently been spotted with another model, Sports Illustrated swimsuit starlet Nina Agdal—but apparently, they weren’t all that serious. Prior to these two beauties, Levine dated—shocker—another leggy model, Anne Vyalitsyna, aka Anne V. The two made headlines when they posed together in a sexy spread for Russian Vogue, where they both appeared to be naked.

Levine and Prinsloo celebrated with a low-key feast at Peels, a New York City restaurant, where they shared burgers and champagne. Some girls just have all the luck! The duo reportedly left a 100% tip and went on their merry, attractive way.

For a look at Levine’s very active dating life, click through the slideshow above!

After a brief split, Adam Levine proposed to model Behati Prinsloo earlier this week. They celebrated last night with burgers and champagne at New York hotspot Peels. 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ,

During his split from Prinsloo, Levine was spotted with Nina Agdal.

Photo: Victor Chavez/Getty Images for American Eagle

Levine dated stunning model Anne Vyalitsyna for almost two years. They split in March 2012.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In 2011, the sexy ex-couple posed for Russian Vogue

Levine dated actress Arielle Vandenberg briefly in 2009. 

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Levine dated model Angela Bellotte briefly in September 2009. 

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Where it all started. Maroon 5's debut album Songs About Jane was inspired by former Vogue editor Jane Herman, Levine's high school sweetheart. Clearly, he's always been interested in people in the fashion industry in some form. 

Photo: Vogue

