Adam Levine Wants All Women to Dress Like Off-Duty Models

As a follow-up to what we presume has been a wildly successful line of men’s clothing at Kmart, Maroon 5 frontman and alleged all-around sexpot Adam Levine has decided to expand the line to include women’s clothing. Yes, that’s right ladies, Adam Levine thinks he knows what you want in your wardrobe, and he’s out to prove it.

In a new interview with WWD, Adam says somewhat cliché things about women’s wear, including gems like, “My vision for the women’s line was to create a collection that I would like to see a woman wear. I love a free spirit, so I wanted the clothes to have a relaxed and casual side to them. I love a girl who can rock a man’s shirt with a pair of jeans. I always think a woman looks the best when she doesn’t overdo it.”

In other words, Levine essentially wants all women to dress like models off-duty (or models heading to Caochella)—which makes total sense, considering that he only dates, you know, models (he’s currently engaged to wed model Behati Prinsloo, who, by the way also has her own denim line). And based on the two looks WWD preview alongside their interview, we’re spot-on: we can expect a lot of patterned overalls, slogan tees, skater skirts, and crop tops. I.e., if models shopped at Kmart, they’d head straight for Levine’s collection.

The good news: nothing in the line costs more than $30, clothing and accessories included. And, admittedly, a couple of the pieces might even be described as cute. Head over to WWD to see some of the collection, and decide for yourself whether you want Adam Levine dressing you in the near future.