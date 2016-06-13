Adam Levine Will Pay for Christina Grimmie’s Entire Funeral

After 22-year-old pop singer Christina Grimmie was shot and killed while signing autographs following a concert in Orlando, Adam Levine has offered to handle the expenses related to her funeral. “I found out this morning that Adam Levine personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight, and I was blown away,” Christina’s brother, Marcus, said on Facebook.

Maroon 5 frontman Levine coached Christina on season six of “The Voice” a couple of years ago, on which she took third place. “Behati and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie’s death. Our hearts go out to her family,” Levine said of himself and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, shortly after news of her murder came to light.

In a statement to People, Levine spoke fondly of his mentee. “Christina was a natural, a gifted talent that comes along so rarely,” he said. “I am left stunned and confused how these things can conceivably continue to happen in our world.”

In the post that announced Levine’s kind gesture, Marcus went on to say that Christina’s GoFundMe page had topped $100,000. “Words cannot express…literally I have no words,” he wrote. “I’m so blown away by everything right now. But all I can say is thank you. And Christina will be missed and never ever forgotten.” Marcus was with his sister at the time of the attack, and he tackled the gunman just after Christina was shot.

Marcus made one other appeal in his post: He entreated supporters to sign a petition to name a character after his sister in the next Zelda video game, “her favorite game of all time,” he wrote.