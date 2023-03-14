Adam Levine Just Responded to Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ To Be a ‘Stay-At-Home Dad’

Scroll To See More Images

Still bantering outside of the red chairs. Adam Levine just responded to Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. The Maroon 5 lead singer talked to Entertainment Tonight about his former co-worker finally leaving the singing competition show.

In an Instagram statement in October 2022, the country singer wrote, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after the next season. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

He continued, “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani. I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

So how did Adam Levine react to Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Read more below to find out.

How did Adam Levine react to Blake Shelton leaving The Voice?

How did Adam Levine react to Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Adam Levine exclaimed with excitement 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s about time!”

Adam and Blake have a playful relationship after they started out as the original judges on the globally acclaimed singing show in 2011 along with Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Adam coached Javier Colon who won the first season, while Blake’s coaching skills won the next couple of seasons with Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbury. Adam swept back in season 5 when Tessanne Chin won. Adam was on the show until Season 16 in 2019.

On why he left the show after a long time, Adam attributed it to his growing family, “I was constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that,” he told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. “Just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little.”

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 6, 2021, Blake—who married Gwen Stefani (who joined the show in Season 7) on July 3, 2021 after six years of dating—revealed that he “didn’t invite” Adam to his wedding due to an interview his former Voice co-star made on the same talk show in April 2021. During the interview, Adam joked that he doesn’t “support” Blake and Gwen’s relationship because they’re in different leagues. “I don’t support their marriage,” he said at the time. “She’s so cool, and he’s not.” When Ellen noted that Blake is “very funny and very smart,” Adam responded: “He’s vaguely charming.” He continued, “I’ll go to the wedding, and I’ll object. I will probably not be invited, now that I’m saying this on live television, but I’ll be there, somehow.”

Though Blake ultimately didn’t invite him to the wedding. When Blake was on Ellen, he said, that the Maroon 5 member’s interview on her show was the actual reason he didn’t send Adam an invitation. “That’s the reason we didn’t invite to him to the wedding,” Blake said. “That interview he did on your show.” When asked if he would invite Adam if the interview never happened, Blake responded “Well, we’ll never know.” He continued, “I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding—and I think it’s funny.”

Blake gushed over his co-star wife on the 10th-anniversary episode of The Voice in 2022. He recalled that the season when she first coached was the moment that his life changed. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?’” Blake said during the episode, where he and his fellow Voice coaches took a walk down memory lane. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

In a 2021 interview with hosts Hoda and Jenna on the TODAY show, Shelton opened up about his engagement at the time with former Voice coach while hinting at what their upcoming nuptials could mean for his time on the NBC talent series. The “God’s Country” singer revealed at the time that he saw himself settling down with his fiancée “sooner than later” when asked about his plans for the future, leading some fans to think of his possible exit from the series.

Hoda asked Blake, “Do you picture yourself in 10 years, you and Gwen, just out in Oklahoma, not jetting all over the place? Do you see yourself living a much simpler life way way down the road?” The country star admitted that he was hoping for that lifestyle even sooner than the host suggested: “I hope that’s not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long for me,” he said, “I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

Current The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Chance The Rapper reminisced about working with the country star. “I texted him,” Kelly shared to Entertainment Tonight. “If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there.””If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he’s literally the show, from its conception,” she conceded. “But, like, I’m not, like, rooting for him to win. I’ll be happy for him if he does, but I’m obviously trying to win myself.” While Chance said, “It’s been awesome,” he said of joining the show. “Kelly’s very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is… here.”

In an interview with People in May 2021, Blake opened up about how The Voice changed his career for the better. “When I started the show, I had been making records for 10 years with some success and some pitfalls,” he said at the time. “There were times where it was like, ‘Man, is my label gonna drop me?’ Then we’d have another okay hit on country radio. I was just hanging in there. The one thing I think attracted the producers to me was the fact that people knew me as a smart-ass, but in a fun way.” He continued, “To be honest, I didn’t think the show was gonna last. In fact, one of the first conversations I ever had with Adam was, ‘Man, how stupid is this?’”

The Voice is available to stream on Peacock.