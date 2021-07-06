Here’s the Real Reason Adam Didn’t Attend Blake & Gwen’s Wedding After Saying He’d ‘Love’ to Perform For Them

All this talk of wedding bells has some fans wondering: Was Adam Levine at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding? As it turns out, the Maroon 5 frontman didn’t attend the ceremony between his former colleagues at The Voice.

Levine, who worked alongside Shelton (and later Stefani) as a coach on the NBC singing competition, was notably missing from his former co-stars’ wedding on Saturday, July 3. Shelton and Stefani officially tied the knot at the country crooner’s ranch in Oklahoma, and the ceremony was officiated by none other than The Voice‘s very own host, Carson Daly. So, where was Levine? According to Us Weekly, the “Girls Like You” singer, 42, was in Miami over the weekend. The site reported on Tuesday, July 6, that Levine was spotted working out in the Magic City at the time.

Still, this doesn’t mean the former Voice co-stars aren’t all pals. Stefani previously revealed that she would “love” to have had Levine as her wedding singer, but hinted that the ceremony was going to be very intimate. “I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding,” she said in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, April 22. “I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we’re just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We’re keeping it very simple.”

The No Doubt singer, 51, went on to suggest that her guest list would be kept small: “It’s gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family,” she said. “We are looking forward to that though. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna make it really fun.”

Levine, for his part, previously told SiriusXM in March that he would also “love” to perform at their wedding after joking that they couldn’t “afford” him. “No, they haven’t asked me yet,” he said at the time. “I would love to. First of all, I was just literally texting with them. I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them because I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best, dude. I would love to. I’d be honored. They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody.”

However, instead of Levine or Luke Bryan, it was Shelton himself who sang at the wedding. The “God’s Country” singer, 45, reportedly performed a new song for his wife while exchanging vows, according to Voice host Daly. “Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song—while he’s crying—that he wrote specifically for her,” Daly, 48, revealed during the Tuesday, July 6 episode of the Today Show. “‘Reach the Star,’ I think it was called. Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight.” So sweet!