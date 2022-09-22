Adam Was Just Photographed For the 1st Time After Rumors He Cheated on His Pregnant Wife

Scroll To See More Images

United front. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s first photos amid his cheating rumors shows the couple is still together and put their drama aside for the sake of their third child.

Adam and Behati, who are expecting their third child together, were photographed in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California (the same neighborhood where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live) on September 21, 2022, days after the former Voice judge was accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In the photos, Adam could be seen in a black hat, a white T-shirt, joggers, sneakers and a gold chain as Behati, who cream pants and a pink top showing off her baby bump, walked by his side. Adam could also be seen carrying a square-shaped bag as Behati toted a backpack.

The photos come days after Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video, in which she claimed she had an affair with Adam and he asked to name his third baby after her. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Sumner said. “At the time, I was young, I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Sumner then shared a screenshot of direct messages between her and Adam. “Seeing u in person I was like…I’m fucked,” Sumner wrote to Adam, who responded, “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I.” Sumner continued in the TikTok, “Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came into my life.”

Sumner shared another screenshot of a direct message from Adam in which he asked if he and Behati could name their third child after her. “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Adam wrote. Sumner continued in the TikTok, “I was like, ‘I’m in hell. I have to be in hell at this point.’ My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated.”

Sumner then explained why she went public with her story. “I wanted to deal with this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously I know the implications in doing what I do, making money the way I do and being an Instagram model, so being tied to a story like this, I know the stereotypes,” she said. “I had sent some screenshots to some friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So here I am.” Sumner captioned the TikTok, “embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect.”

After she posted the TikTok, Sumner wrote on her Instagram Story: “Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

Comedian Maryka also accused Adam of cheating on Behati in a series of Instagram Stories on September 20, 2022, where she shared flirty messages and videos between her and the Maroon 5 singer. “Don’t ever apologize for being human,” Adam wrote in a message to Maryka, who responded, “Ahahah but I didn’t. I will definitely take some time off ig though.” Adam wrote back, “Distract yourself by fucking with me! He also sent Maryka a video in which he said, “I’m stupid.” Some messages also include timestamps fromJuly 2022, which is when Adam celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary to Behati.

In another message in July 2022, Adam tells Maryka, “I’m now obsessed with you.” Maryka responds, “Dude aren’t you like married lol.” Adam wrote back that he is but “it’s a bit complicated.” He added, ‘Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away.” In another message, Adam tells Maryka, “Holy fuck. Holy fucking fuck. That body of yours is absurd,” to which Maryka responds, “Next date I’ll be like ‘do you wanna make out with the devil?'” Adam writes back, “Haha. How are you such an hourglass. My god. Seriously fuuuuck.” Maryka then sent a photo of herself to Adam, which he liked and responded with, “I may need to see the booty. Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck.” Maryka wrote back, “No booty.” Adam responded, “Watching your ass jiggle on that table will permanently scar me but otherwise I’m amazing.” He added, “Fuuuuuuck. I’d do anything for it.” When Maryka laughed at his response, Adam wrote back, “I’d buy it steak dinner and whisper sweet nothings into it. I wanna tattoo my ass now. Nate may come to Maui and tattoo me and surf. I need to put some clouds behind the reaper.”

In another message in June 2022, Adam told Maryka that he and Behati are expecting a third child, a son they plan to name Zea. “That is so fucking weird when you said you were tired I was going to say maybe mercury in retrograde but I never said it. Trippy,” Adam wrote to Maryka, who responded, “No fucking way.” He wrote back, “That shit is weird haha,” to which Maryka responded, “Damn. I’m a qquarius and shit’s getting very weird lately.” Adam then wrote, “Fuckin hell. I’m having another baby. Wifey is pregnant! And I’m having a BOY. And I’m naming him Zea. He will be a bad ass.”

After Sumner’s TikTok, Adam issued a statement to TMZ, where he denied he had an “affair” with Sumner but took “full responsibility” of his inappropriate behavior with her. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” his statement read. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

A source confirmed to People on September 21, 2022, that “nothing physical happened” between Adam and Sumner. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” the insider said. “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends.” The source also explained that Adam messaged women outside of his marriage because he craves “female attention.” “Why would he do this? He liked the attention,” the insider said. “He likes it more than most.” The source also claimed that Adam started messaging women more “during COVID-19” when he was isolated, though he and Behati were still together. “[They] definitely didn’t break up and they weren’t on a break,” the insider said.

The source also called Adam’s request to name his and Behati’s third child “Sumner” showed “very bad judgement” on the Maroon 5 singer’s part. “People don’t know what he was thinking,” the insider said.

A source told People on September 21, 2022, that Behati is “very upset” at rumors Adam cheated on her and and asked to name his third child with Behati after the woman he allegedly had an affair with. “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” the insider said, adding that Behati is still “100 percent committed to her family.” The source continued, “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.” Another source told People that Adam and Behati are aware that every marriage has “its challenges, but Adam knows this was his mistake.” The source continued, “He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”

A source also told In Touch Weekly at the time that Behati was “blindsided” by the alleged infidelity. “She had no idea it was coming and is distraught,” the insider said, adding that the “timing couldn’t be worse” given Behati’s pregnancy. The source claimed that Behati “wants to believe” Adam’s “denial” but she’s “absolutely furious” over the rumors. “[She] feels there’s no smoke without fire,” the insider said. “They have had their fair share of problems in the past and are trying to navigate moving forward.”