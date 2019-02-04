We Can’t Stop Staring at These Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Super Bowl Photos

Scroll To See More Images

Our Sunday scaries have disappeared on this Super Bowl Sunday. The chips are out, the drinks are poured and we’re all gathered around our televisions to catch a glimpse of Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo. Wait, sorry, we meant—we’re all gathered around our televisions to watch the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl. OK, who are we kidding? Adam Levine is one of the hottest Super Bowl “players” right now, and it’s not just because Maroon Five is performing the halftime show. And these Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Super Bowl 2019 photos are exactly what we were hoping to see today. This couple could not be cuter.

Levine was met with less than favorable reactions when it was originally announced he would headline the halftime show. Super Bowl 53 is in Atlanta, so many thought the league should have chosen an artist who represented the area’s deep roots in rap, hip hop and R&B. It was definitely a valid point, and we’re happy Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi will be performing as well.

But honestly, if nothing else, we are getting some fabulous content from Levine and his supermodel wife. Before the half time performance, Prinsloo took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

The “Girls Like You” singer and Victoria’s Secret Angel first met over email (I know—how very 21st century of them!). In an interview for PorterEdit, Prinsloo said she and her husband were introduced through a mutual friend. “Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it.”

Although Prinsloo never ended up in Levine’s music video, the two started swapping emails over the next few months. Then, when they finally met in person for the first time, it was “love at first sight,’ according to Prinsloo. The model was in LA for a job and showed up at a boxing studio to meet Levine. “I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me—it was so awkward,” the model confessed. “Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!”

A wild ride indeed! This originally online-only relationship is giving us total “You’ve Got Mail” vibes.

The couple started their new year off with some sunshine, so it’s no wonder Levine is looking particularly tanned and well rested on this Super Bowl Sunday. The couple was spotted enjoying their little getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on January 9.