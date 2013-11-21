Adam Levine’s Bedroom: Take a Look Inside

Just this week Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach Adam Levine was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” With that title, comes a lot of questions, and on the top of that list of course is what does the Sexiest Man Alive’s bedroom look like?

Architectural Digest got a peek inside, and we have to give Levine props, it is a pretty sexy room (no wonder he has scored babes like Anne Vyaltsyna and is now engaged to Behati Prinsloo).

“Furnishing a home is no different than going into the studio and making music,” Levine told the magazine. “You want to make sure you’ve pared down all the extra details so that in the end, every stitch has a context uniquely yours.”

The bedroom combines a 1940s bed, vintage Fritz Henningsen armchairs from Denmark 50, a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a black-and-white portrait of Tupac Shakur, and a lamp by Philippe Starck.

Tell us what you think! Is this a bedroom worthy of the Sexiest Man Alive?