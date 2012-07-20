Adam Levine Who? Anne V. Gets Serious With Alexander Skarsgard

Seriously, why do some girls just have all the luck? After ending things with her boyfriend of two years Adam Levine, Victoria’s Secret model Anne Vyalitsina (who goes by Anne V because us silly Americans can’t seem to get the spelling right) was allegedly involved in a fling with Jared Leto. We guess that didn’t really take off because she has a new man, and things are getting serious.

After dating one of the hottest men in the world, what do you do? Well, you date another one of the hottest men in the world. Anne V’s latest squeeze is none other than True Blood babe Alexander Skarsgard. According to Us Weekly, “She’s in that nervous, waiting-for-him-to-call phase” and “They don’t have a title, but she’s ready for something serious.”

We hope that these two make it official as soon as possible because they would make a fabulously sexy red carpet couple — but will they ever compare to the magic that was Anne and Adam?