The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Officially Just Got Better Because Gordo Is Coming Back, Baby!

Red hot alert: Adam Lamberg’s Gordo will return for the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ and we’re losing our freaking minds over it. I mean, of course Gordo had to come back, right? Although nobody was so sure if Lamberg himself would reprise the role, fans knew that this update on Lizzie McGuire couldn’t leave out her history with Gordo. We need closure! Except now we’re left wondering: Is future Gordo a lover? A friend? Both? We love a friends with benefits situation, but something tells me modern-day Lizzie isn’t down for the nonsense.

(Also, what if Lizzie goes by Liz now? I don’t even want to imagine it!) So many questions remain.

For now, however, fans know that we can expect to see Lamberg in a “reoccurring role” on the new (old) series. “Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” said Hilary Duff, who (obviously) is starring as Lizzie as well as producing the reboot, in a statement today. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.” Swoon! We can’t wait, either.

Adam Lamberg is jumping in alongside a previously confirmed returning cast comprised not only of Duff, but of Hallie Todd (Lizzie’s mom,) Robert Carradine (Lizzie’s dad,) and Jake Thomas (Lizzie’s bratty little brother!) And according to recent reports, we know that production on the Disney+ series officially began earlier this month.

Aside from prepping by getting her signature bangs back, we’re sure Hilary Duff is getting super familiar with new-age Lizzie. Apparently, the new story features our favorite McGuire girl just as she’s turning 30 in New York City. She’s an assistant to a bigshot interior designer and she’s engaged (!) to a fancy SoHo chef, but “things aren’t always as they seem” according to Disney+ and outlets. Animated Lizzie will be making a comeback too, still in her prime as a 13-year-old, to help grown-up Lizzie navigate all the messiest parts of adulthood—along with a little help from her friends, of course.