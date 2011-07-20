Adam Kimmel x Carhartt Event Had Wood Carving + Simon Doonan

Entering the Barneys New YorkAdam Kimmel x Carhartt event through a loading dock, but being immediately greeted by a seated cellist sums up the feel of the collaboration. The mixture of the upscale men’s designer and the all-American utilitarian brand is one of those high/low collisions that produces great fashion – and great parties.

“Carhartt is the ultimate American heritage brand and they’re such an incredible team of people to work with,” Kimmel says.

Artist George Herms and artist cooperative Paintallica were on hand creating wood-carved sculptures for an audience, to be used in the Barneys New York windows for the Adam Kimmel x Carhartt display, debuting this Thursday.

Leelee Sobieski supports hubby Adam Kimmel – and looks good doing it. Photo: Neil Rasmus/Billy Farrell Agency

While guests sipped on either PBR or champagne (again with the high/low) they could contribute to the sculptures with either wood burning or neon paint. Kimmel’s ridiculously pretty wife Leelee Sobieski – in a striped top, flouncy floral skirt and nude suede strappy heels – and Barneys New York creative ambassador Simon Doonan– who couldn’t be any cuter in a cowboy hat – were just some of the guests who got all artsy at the party.

The parting gift, a bag of Krispy Kremes, was just the icing on top.

Top photo: Simon Doonan and Adam Kimmel by Neil Rasmus/Billy Farrell Agency