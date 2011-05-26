ADAM Hearts Bloggers, Bloggers Heart ADAM

On Tuesday night, Adam Lippes, the designer behind ADAM, opened up his Meatpacking District store for some music, cocktails, photos, chatting and, um, shopping for some of his and our top fashion and style bloggers from Leandra of the Man Repeller to Christina of Trop Rouge, the Fashionista girls, and many, many more.

The blond designer who hails from Buffalo had photos going up on Tumblr from the evening’s affair in live time. There were tweets, interviews and more than a little self styling (I mean, it’s what these girls do).

I walked with a drapey champagne colored low back tank that will go with everything, namely a pair of linen pants in a really beautiful, rich copper color, also by ADAM. There’s a matching jacket that will eventually have my name on it to create a really, really amazing little suit, while Andrea Uku went with a pretty red shirt dress that looks utterly adorable on her. See the rest of the evening’s pics and the other girls’ picks on Adam’s Tumblr.