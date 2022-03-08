This Mini Bullet Vibrator Has Sold More Than 40,000 Times & It’s On Sale For a Whopping $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If I had to design a vibrator, it’d be something small that I could carry around with me even in my teeniest, tiniest purse, and it’d have an unassuming look that, quite frankly, could be mistaken as a cute toy or decor piece. Oh, and it would pack a powerful punch that could get me off in approximately 2.5 seconds.

I thought this was all too good to be true until I stumbled upon a petite and pink vibrator while browsing Adam & Eve’s storefront. Since I’m a writer who’s been covering sex toys and reviewing them for years, I know how to spot a device that would actually make a difference in the bedroom. One of the biggest signifiers of figuring out how good a sex toy is (before testing it out yourself, of course) is checking out the reviews and other shopper stats surrounding it. When I read that the Love bullet vibrator had been sold a whopping 40,000 times to date, I knew it was something that shouldn’t be looked past.

And, when I saw that the shopper-approved sex toy was on sale for just $8, I knew it was worth adding to my cart.

Just about two inches long, this adorable vibrator is the non-threatening device that your alone or partner time needs. Unlike other vibrators that are too large to use during penetrative sex, this small one could be used in addition to whatever you’ve got planned for the bedroom. The small size makes it easy to place on your clitoris to stimulate that pleasure zone without blocking any fingers, penis or dildos. According to shoppers, the small but mighty device may not look like it, but “gets the job done” every time.

“I had two orgasms in less than five minutes (a first for me) and a third within another 10 minutes,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’m married to a man with zero sex drive, and as I already said, this is going to save my sanity.”

One reviewer went so far as saying it’s “the last vibrator you will ever own!” They added has a “very smooth, natural feel against the skin. Powerful vibe, pretty constant until batteries die.”

Adam & Eve Love Bullet Vibrator

The mini vibe is easy to control—it has one button to switch on and off. This keeps things simple when you’re in the middle of a hot and heavy moment and don’t quite have the brainpower to maneuver a few different switches at once. All you really have to do is switch it on, find a spot to place it and let the bullet take you away to more pleasurable pastures.

“I’ve never had orgasms this strong,” one reviewer put it bluntly.

This isn’t just for females or for your vagina. This small vibrator is the type of thing that can be used for any sensitive spots, from your nipples and neck to your anus and beyond. Run it from the top of your partner to your bottom for some seriously hot foreplay, or target one specific spot until they finish. It’ll be a home run either way.

“I turned it on and WOW! That is some amazing vibration coming out of something so small,” explained one reviewer. “It is quiet until you put it down on a table or hard surface. I tried out my Mini Love Bullet in the shower today and I have to say ‘OH MY GAWD.’ I had to get used to all the vibration (there’s a lot of it) but once I did it was amazing! All I had to do was place it on my nether regions and away I went.”