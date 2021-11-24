Adam Driver’s Net Worth Is Impressive—Here’s How It Compares to His ‘House of Gucci’ Character

While he may not be the face of Star Wars villain Kylo Ren anymore, Adam Driver’s net worth is still looking impressive thanks to a number of new roles on screen—and that includes 2021’s House of Gucci.

Now, long before Driver made his way into blockbuster pictures, he was just a regular kid growing up in Indiana. Driver, who was born in San Diego, California, moved to the city of Mishawaka at the age of seven with his mother Nancy, a paralegal, and his stepfather Rodney G. Wright, a minister. He graduated from Mishawaka High in 2001. Following the events of 9/11 later that year, Driver enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served for nearly three years, but right before his unit was scheduled to ship to Iraq, Driver fractured his sternum while mountain biking and was medically discharged with the rank of Lance Corporal. It was at this time that Driver made the decision to go back to school—first attending the University of Indianapolis for a year before transferring to New York City’s prestigious school of the arts, Julliard, to study acting.

Driver graduated from Julliard in 2009. It wasn’t long after this that he began to cut his teeth as a young actor in the city, landing his Broadway debut in the 2010 production of Mrs. Warren’s Profession. Two years later, Driver landed his big break in Lena Dunham’s HBO comedy Girls, where he starred as Dunham’s onscreen love interest for six seasons until the series finale in 2017. The role earned him three consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations and put his name on the map for larger roles, including 2012’s Lincoln and notable indie films like 2012’s Frances Ha and 2013’s Inside Llewyn Davis. However, Driver’s largest breakthrough yet was arguably his role in the Star Wars franchise, where he was cast as antihero Kylo Ren beginning in 2015.

Since his final run in the Star Wars franchise in 2019, Driver has continued to land bigger and better opportunities. This includes his Oscar-nominated role in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, where he starred opposite Scarlett Johansson, and of course, his leading part as Gucci boss Maurizio Gucci in 2021’s House of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga. But how does all of this add up when it comes to Adam Driver’s net worth? For everything we know about how much Adam Driver makes today, just keep on reading ahead.

How much was Adam Driver paid for Star Wars?

One of Adam Driver’s biggest roles to date was as the Star Wars franchise villain, Kylo Ren. He debuted in the role in 2015 when appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Driver went on to reprise the role twice more in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

After finishing his run in the Star Wars franchise, Driver recalled the “weight” of knowing his time as Kylo Ren was officially over. “These movies have been a part of my life for six years,” he said in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone. “That’s a hard thing to wrap up — where they have taken me, and what I’ve learned in making them, that there’s an ending to these movies. How do you begin to process what that means?”

“It was just the weight of it. You’re finally sitting, and you have six hours to think about your last shot,” he continued. “Did I get it right? Was this line right? Was that right? There’s lots of things to process.”

After being in the role for such a long time, many have wondered how much Adam Driver’s Star Wars salary really was. Though there are no details about his pay for The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Business Insider previously reported that Driver was paid in the “mid-to-high six-figures” for The Force Awakens alone. As a newcomer to the franchise, this was quite impressive—and we’re sure his salary only continued to grow for subsequent sequels.

What is Adam Driver’s House of Gucci salary?

In 2021, Adam Driver starred as Gucci fashion house heir Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. The film, which premiered in November 2021, was based on the 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The book uncovered the reason behind Maurizio’s death in the 1990s following his divorce from estranged wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who came to be known as the “Black Widow” after she was charged for his murder in 1997. Driver, for his part, never knew about the story of the Gucci family prior to taking on the role, but that was one of the “great” things about the opportunity, he told HYPEBEAST.

“I wasn’t aware of any of it, I didn’t know anything about it until this script came to me,” Driver revealed. “One of the great parts of being an actor is learning about moments in time, and to be doing it with Ridley [Scott], who is basically a historian himself. Great filmmakers are interested people, which makes them interesting and makes their movies varied and diverse. To be there with people who knew is educational.”

While Driver’s House of Gucci salary has yet to be shared publicly, we do have an idea of how much his character was worth overall in comparison to the star. At the time of Maurizio Gucci’s death in 1995, he was reportedly worth nearly $100 million, per The New York Post. This was money he made after he sold off his shares of Gucci due to mounting debts accrued during his time as head of the iconic luxury brand.

What is Adam Driver’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adam Driver’s net worth is $16 million as of 2021. Driver’s net worth is thanks to his many onscreen roles, including his six-year run as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise, his Oscar-nominated role in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and, of course, his performance as Gucci boss Maurizio Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed 2021 film, House of Gucci.

