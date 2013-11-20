Report: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Are Engaged

XOXO, indeed: According to a report in Star magazine, relatively new couple of 10 months, former “OC” star Adam Brody, 33, and former “Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester, 27, are engaged! The two met and became close in 2011, when they filmed the independent project “The Oranges.” The engagement has been confirmed by People magazine.

“Leighton and Adam are crazy about each other and have talked about getting married eventually,” an “insider” told the magazine. “But she had no idea he would propose so soon! It was the surprise of her life and she’s ecstatic!”

The location for the nuptials is still up in the air, so to speak. “Right now their plan is to get married next summer,” the magazine’s source says. “They are still deciding if they want a destination wedding or if they’ll marry in Southern California somewhere.”

There’s still no official word yet from the stars’ respective reps, but we’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled for an absolute confirmation. Congrats to the happy couple!