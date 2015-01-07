On the Rise: 20 Breakout Starlets To Watch In 2015

Scroll To See More Images

Watching movie opening credits can often feel like a case of deja vu (Meryl, Sandra, Amy) which is why we couldn’t be happier to welcome a new group of on-the-rise starlets into the mix, all on the verge of superstardom.

From a relative unknown making her debut as Cinderella alongside Cate Blanchett, to the daughter of acting royalty debuting in the star-making “Fifty Shades of Grey” there are quite a few new names poised to make a splash in some of this year’s biggest movies.

So yes, while Alma Jodorowsky, Alicia Vikander, and Tessa Thompson might not be on the level Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong’o, or Jessica Chastain, something tells us it’s only a matter of time.

Here, the 20 starlets who are set to make it big this year.

1. Alma Jodorowsky

This gorgeous Parisian held her own against Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos in last year’s hit “Blue Is the Warmest Color”, but it’s her debut alongside Cara Delevingne in “Kids in Love” that everyone’s buzzing about. Beyond the big screen, Jodorowsky is making a splash in the fashion world, having scored modeling gigs for Chanel and Opening Ceremony, and proving herself to be a front row regular. In other words, she’ll also be worth watching on the red carpet.

2. Teresa Palmer

Palmer brought a zombie back from the dead in 2013’s “Warm Bodies” but this year, watch as the Aussie’s career goes into overdrive. She’s starring in the “Point Break” remake, has a supporting role in Terrence Malick‘s next movie, and bagged the lead in Nicholas Sparks‘ latest adaptation “The Choice”.

3. Kaitlyn Dever

Along with her role on ABC’s “Last Man Standing,” this 18-year-old already proven herself to be a rising star over the last year working with Chloë Moretz in “Laggies” and Ansel Elgort in “Men, Women & Children.” In 2015, watch out for her starring role in “The Greens are Gone” alongside Catherine Keener and Maya Rudolph.

4. Alicia Vikander

This Swedish beauty already has big roles under her belt in movies including “Anna Karenina” and “The Fifth Estate,” but 2015 is poised to be the 26-year-old’s biggest year yet with eight major releases on her docket. Upcoming projects include the World War I biopic “Testament of Youth”, a fantasy adventure film alongside Jeff Bridges called “The Seventh Son”, and Guy Ritchie‘s remake of the 1960s TV cult classic “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”

5. Tessa Thompson

Thompson first landed on our radar after starring in “Dear White People”, and the accolades have only been rolling in. Currently making waves in the Martin Luther King Jr. film “Selma,” expect the 31-year-old to be a red carpet mainstay during awards season (her penchant for high-end designers including Rodarte and Proenza Schouler doesn’t hurt). Also on the horizon in 2015 for Thompson? Watch for her in “The Prop Is the Girl” about a young girl struggling with PTSD.

6.Gwendoline Christie

You may know Christie as Brienne of Tarth from “Game of Thrones” (don’t worry, she still is), but she also happens to have roles in two of 2015’s biggest movies: “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part II”, and “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.” Yeah, you better believe you’ll be seeing a lot more of the 36-year-old this year. Fun fact: She’s 6’3!

7. Cara Delevingne

You’d have to be living under a rock to not know who Cara Delevingne is at this point, and while she’s already made a serious mark as a model, 2015 is Delevingne’s year to prove herself as an actress. Projects include John Green‘s “Paper Towns” and Joe Wright‘s re-envisioned “Pan”. She’ll also appear in the thriller “London Fields” with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and in the historical drama “Tulip Fever.” Delevingne will also begin filming her role as Enchantress in DC Films’ Suicide Squad, which will premiere in 2016. Seriously, how does she find the time?

8. Britt Robertson

Get to know Robertson now, because once Nicolas Sparks‘ “The Longest Ride” opens, in which she stars opposite Scott Eastwood, she’ll be one of the biggest names around. Besides that flick’s debut, watch for her opposite George Clooney in the Disney film “Tomorrowland.”

9. Lola Kirke

Given Kirke’s family—her father is Simon Kirke, drummer for the band Bad Company, and her sister Jemima stars on HBO’s “Girls”—it’s no surprise that the youngest Kirke is getting into the acting game in a big way. The 24-year-old made her mark in “Gone Girl,” has a starring role in Amazon’s original show “Mozart in the Jungle” alongside Bernadette Peters and Gael García Bernal and an upcoming role in Noah Baumbach‘s “Mistress America”.

10. Eve Hewson

The daughter of Bono and Ali Hewson, the 23-year-old has been acting here and there since she was 15 years old. Thanks to a role in Cinemax’s “The Knick” alongside Clive Owen, her star is most certainly on the rise. Also coming up for 2015 in Hewson? A role in a Steven Spielberg movie alongside heavyweights including Tom Hanks and Alan Alda.

11. Katherine Waterston

The breakout star of Paul Thomas Anderson‘s “Inherent Vice” alongside Joaquin Phoenix, the buzz about this 34-year-old is at a fever pitch Waterston. Considering that The New York Times recently called her someone who’s “captivating the fashion world” she’s also one to watch for on the red carpet. On the horizon for Waterston in the upcoming year? She was just cast as Steve Job’s long-term girlfriend in an upcoming biopic penned by Aaron Sorkin.

12. Lily James

James first landed on our radar as the fun-loving cousin on “Downton Abbey” but 2015 is proving to be huge year for the 25-year-old British starlet. The biggie: She’s set to appear in Disney’s “Cinderella” adaptation alongside Cate Blanchett, and also has starring roles in the “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” film adaptation and a “War and Peace” TV miniseries.

13. Nicola Peltz

Already making waves on the television show “Bates Motel”, 2015 will be Peltz’s year when she takes over for Megan Fox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the “Transformers” franchise. Peltz, 19, also happens to be a fashion force to be reckoned with too, wowing everyone whenever she hits a red carpet.

14. Zoe Kravitz

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz is no stranger to the limelight, and she’s had small roles in movies for a number of years, but 2015 is the year that the 26-year-old’s resume will get a much-needed kick. She’s set to appear in the ’80s punk film “Viena and the Fantomes”, the dramedy “Dope”, opposite Emile Hirsch in “Vincent-N-Roxxy” and has two major projects coming out: the Divergent sequel, “Insurgent” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

15. Gal Gadot

An Israeli model and actress, Gadot became the envy of every young actress in Hollywood when she scored the role of “Wonder Woman.” While that movie won’t hit the big screen until 2016, there’s plenty to watch from the 29-year-old this year including a role in the crime drama “Criminal” opposite Ryan Reynolds.

16. Dakota Johnson

Another starlet with two very famous parents (this time Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson) Dakota Johnson has already appeared in “21 Jump Street” alongside Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, and in the romantic comedy “Beastly.” Her big starring role in the big-screen adaptation of “50 Shades of Grey” will hit the big screen in February and buzz around Johnson is high. Is she the next big, big thing? Time will tell.

17. Aubrey Peeples

“Nashville” fans might recognize Aubrey, but her star power is about to get much, much bigger in the coming year. With her starring role as Jem in “Jem and the Holograms”, directors Jon M. Chu’s reworking of the beloved ’80s cartoon, Peeples could very well be the next franchise movie star to watch.

18. Alexandra Daddario

Daddario stole the show whenever she appeared alongside Woody Harrelson in HBO’s “True Detective” (sometimes in various states of undress). This year she’ll take on her biggest role to date alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the May disaster flick “San Andreas” not to mention that she is in the process of filming several more movies. We’ll be watching.

19. Gugu Mbatha-Raw

British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw scored plenty of buzz for her performance in the title role in “Belle” (she got a British Independent Film Award for it) not to mention plenty of award season buzz for her role in “Beyond the Lights.” First up for the 31-year-old in 2015? A role in “Jupiter Ascending,” also starring Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum, followed by a part in a legal thriller alongside Keanu Reeves and Renée Zellweger in “The Whole Truth.”

20. Emilia Clarke

Another “Game of Thrones” alum about to make big waves, Clarke will be stepping out of her blonde wig in 2015 to play Sarah Connor in “Terminator: Genisys”, due out in July (industry watchers are already predicting this could turn into a franchise for Clarke). Don’t worry “Game of Thrones” fans, Clarke is returning for the fifth season, which will debut in April.