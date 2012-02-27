Actresses Show Off Their Pearly White Dresses At The Oscars

Following through on a trend that emerged at the Golden Globes, celebs hit the red carpet at the Oscars in a variety of white dresses, many of which seemed to straddle the thin line between award-show-ready and bridal fantasy gone wild. But of course, it all really came down to the silhouette and the accessories.

Stars like Octavia Spencer and Milla Jovovich looked absolutely radiant, while others seem to have fallen a wee bit flat (sorry Rooney, we’re calling you out). Regardless of how well it was executed, we’re loving the white — it’s a lighthearted take on what can easily become a stuffy and overly formal event.

What do you think of these ladies’ white gowns? Who’s rocking your favorite look and who do you think just missed the mark?