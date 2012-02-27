StyleCaster
Actresses Show Off Their Pearly White Dresses At The Oscars

Jessica Rubin
by
Following through on a trend that emerged at the Golden Globes, celebs hit the red carpet at the Oscars in a variety of white dresses, many of which seemed to straddle the thin line between award-show-ready and bridal fantasy gone wild. But of course, it all really came down to the silhouette and the accessories.

Stars like Octavia Spencer and Milla Jovovich looked absolutely radiant, while others seem to have fallen a wee bit flat (sorry Rooney, we’re calling you out). Regardless of how well it was executed, we’re loving the white — it’s a lighthearted take on what can easily become a stuffy and overly formal event.

What do you think of these ladies’ white gowns? Who’s rocking your favorite look and who do you think just missed the mark?

Milla Jovovich in a stunning fall 2009 Elie Saab couture gown.

Jennifer Lopez in a sparkling Zuhair Murad dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in a classic white Tom Ford dress. 

Shailene Woodley tries her hand at the long sleeves trend in this Valentino couture dress.

This glittering Tadashi Shoji dress is perfect for Octavia Spencer.

Giuliana Rancic looks red carpet-perfect in this white couture Tony Ward gown.

Rooney Mara leaves her signature black behind and attempts to rock a white Givenchy Haute Couture gown instead.

Princess Charlene looks regal in this white gown with a dramatic high collar.

Cameron Diaz in a tight fit, off-white Gucci dress. (No comment.)

